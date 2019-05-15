Nancy Marie Brand

BRIGHTON - Nancy Marie (nee. Brenton) Brand, Age 81, died peacefully at home with her family at her side.

She was born to Melvin and Adeline (Weber) Brenton on October 11, 1937 in Brighton Wisconsin. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic high school in Burlington Wisconsin. Nancy graduated from St. Therese School of Nursing in Antioch Illinois with the class of 1958.

She married the love of her life, James Edward Brand on September 13, 1958. The couple raised four children on the family farm in Brighton. Nancy spent her entire Nursing career caring for the disabled at Southern Wisconsin Center. Nancy was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier parish in Brighton Wisconsin where she attended primary school and received all her sacraments including marriage.

Nancy loved her family and loved to laugh. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Nancy loved all things about nature including birds, wildflowers, gardening, walks in the woods, canoeing and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She visited all 50 states and some international destinations.

She is survived by her husband, James, children, Christine Brand, Judy (Phil) Harrison, Larry (Daniela) Brand, Mark (Melissa) Brand, dear friend Julie Waugh and grandchildren, William, Lauren, Anthony, Lucia, Donald, Alexandra, Andrew, Marco and Beau. She is further survived by her sisters Carol Walsh and Helen Oberhart, sister in-law Agnes Brenton.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Anthony Joseph, parents, sister Mary Karczewski, brother Leo Brenton, brother-in-laws, Bill Walsh and Donald Oberhart, and daughter in-law Debra Brand.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 3 pm to 4:45 pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton. The address is 1704 240th Ave, Kansasville, WI. Mass will begin at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Special thanks to mom's compassionate caregiver, Chrystle Brand.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests memorials to the or masses at St. Francis Xavier Parish.

