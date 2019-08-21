Nancy Stevens

RACINE - Nancy Ann (nee: Schmitt-Valle) Stevens, 87, passed away on August 18, 2019.

She married Roscoe "Rocky" Valle in 1951, and had her first son, Perry Lynn Valle in 1952. In 1960, Nancy married Everette "Chubby" Stevens and had three sons, Edward, William, and Patrick "PJ", and one daughter, Kathryn.

In 1962, she joined the Charles Fidler VFW Auxiliary #9469 as a Charter Member, and found her life's calling. She served as President during 1974-1976, and became Fourth District President in 1981-1982. During this time, Nancy worked with the VFW Auxiliary State Treasurer for eight years, and ran for the office of State President, serving that office in 1989-1990. Her theme was "A Rainbow of Service".

Surviving are her four sons and one daughter; daughters-in-law, LouAnn Valle, Barbara Stevens, and Sandra Stevens; grandchildren, Bradley Stevens, Brittni Stevens, and Dustin Orlinski; sisters, Betty Zellmer, Dorothy Schmitt, and Christine Alvarez; brothers, William (Marge) Schmitt, Tom (Dianna) Schmitt, Roger Schmitt, and Terry Schmitt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends of the VFW and Auxiliary family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evelyn Schmitt; husbands, Roscoe and Everette, and sister-in-law, Gayle Schmitt.

Some of Nancy's last words were, "Rainbows always!!!".

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

