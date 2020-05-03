Nancy Sue Thomson December 21, 1953 – April 28, 2020 Racine - Nancy S. Thomson, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nancy was a "beautiful chick" born in Detroit, MI, moving in 1957 to Rockford, Ill. In 1969, the family moved to Racine where she graduated from Horlick H.S. in 1971. Nancy began in the mail room at Modine and retired 42 years later as an inventory control coordinator. Nancy was a definite Tomboy, loving and playing sports throughout her life. It began with a 4-H girls softball team in elementary school and she was on the first girls' softball team at Horlick. She continued playing softball, winning a city championship playing for Maier Pennant and competing in two World Tournaments. Never one to sit around she played several years in the city basketball league, winning a city championship while playing for Covellee's. Nancy also enjoyed tennis and played doubles in the city league until an injury forced her retire. Golf then became her game. She was a member of the Washington Park Golferettes. She also had a core group of golfers who will miss her sense of humor and ability to hit the long ball. Nancy was an avid sports fan. She cheered on the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Chicago Bears. She also enjoyed watching sports such as, tennis and golf on TV. The best was hanging out at her pool in the summer listening to the Brewers. Nancy enjoyed her annual trip to visit her friend, Jean, in Pensacola where she would soak up the sun and read a good book. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Thomson and other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her siblings Carol Gavigan (Mike Mitchell), Jim Thomson of Racine and Cynthia (Phillip) Thompson of Delaware, Ohio. Her Wisconsin niece and nephews; Daniel (Robin) Gavigan, Katie (Jeffrey) Oldenburg and David Gavigan. Her Ohio nephews; Peter (Andrea) Thompson, Scott (Diane) Thompson, and Jeffrey (Suzanne) Thompson. She is further survived by her great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her best friends Valerie Ratkowski, Jean Lee and her neighbors Carol and Dick Arndt. Nancy's memorial service will take place this fall when we can all be together to celebrate her life. To honor her memory consider a donation to the YMCA Sealed Air in Racine or an organization that supports amateur athletics. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.