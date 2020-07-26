1/1
Nancy Sue Thomson
1953 - 2020
Nancy Sue Thomson

December 21, 1953 – April 28, 2020

Racine - Nancy S. Thomson, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nancy was a "beautiful chick" born in Detroit, MI, moving in 1957 to Rockford, Ill. In 1969, the family moved to Racine where she graduated from Horlick H.S. in 1971. Nancy began in the mail room at Modine and retired 42 years later as an inventory control coordinator.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Thomson and other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her siblings Carol Gavigan (Mike Mitchell), Jim Thomson of Racine and Cynthia (Phillip) Thompson of Delaware, Ohio. Her Wisconsin niece and nephews; Daniel (Robin) Gavigan, Katie (Jeffrey) Oldenburg and David Gavigan. Her Ohio nephews; Peter (Andrea) Thompson, Scott (Diane) Thompson, and Jeffrey (Suzanne) Thompson. She is further survived by her great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

She will be greatly missed by her best friends Valerie Ratkowski, Jean Lee and her neighbors Carol and Dick Arndt.

A memorial service celebrating Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 11:00 am at her home (3021 N. Emmertsen Road) with Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. A luncheon will follow. Family & friends may gather at her home on Saturday beginning at 9:30 am until the time of the service. Private interment will take place in North Cape Lutheran Church Cemetery. To honor her memory consider a donation to the YMCA Sealed Air in Racine or an organization that supports amateur athletics. Please see funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
