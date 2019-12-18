Nane Savic

Nane Savic, 81, of Racine, passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019 at Willowcrest Care Center. The family will receive guests on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Strouf Funeral Home (1001 High Street) from 4 to 7 p.m. Mali Pomen starting at 7 p.m. Funeral services for Nane will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church (826 State Street), Father Dragan Mitrovic officiating. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave) to follow.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101