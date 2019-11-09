Nathaniel A Brasch
6/5/1982 - 11/7/2019
WHITE LAKE - Died Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019, in Antigo. Born June 5, 1982, in Racine, to Dan and Laurie (Lindberg) Brasch.
Survived by wife Jennifer, children, Noah, Anna and Eliana Brasch; parents; a brother, Jared (Michelle) Brasch,; a sister, Janelle (Joshua) Buisch; Funeral service Mon. Nov. 11, 2019, at 11am at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. Vis 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sun. at the funeral home and Mon. one hour prior to services. Online condolences www.bradleyfh.com
Bradley Funeral Home
bradleyfh.com
715-623-3787