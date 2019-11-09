Nathaniel A. Brasch (1982 - 2019)
Service Information
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI
54409
(715)-623-3787
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Obituary
Nathaniel A Brasch

6/5/1982 - 11/7/2019

WHITE LAKE - Died Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019, in Antigo. Born June 5, 1982, in Racine, to Dan and Laurie (Lindberg) Brasch.

Survived by wife Jennifer, children, Noah, Anna and Eliana Brasch; parents; a brother, Jared (Michelle) Brasch,; a sister, Janelle (Joshua) Buisch; Funeral service Mon. Nov. 11, 2019, at 11am at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. Vis 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sun. at the funeral home and Mon. one hour prior to services. Online condolences www.bradleyfh.com

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 9, 2019
