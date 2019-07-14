Naythaniel Fason
March 11, 1951 – July 8, 2019
RACINE – Naythaniel Fason, age 68, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI.
The Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 4:00 – 6:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Remarks will be shared by family and friends from 5:30 – 6:00pm.
