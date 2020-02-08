Neal Edward Anderson

September 28, 1937 – February 5, 2020

Neal Edward Anderson, age 82, of Fullerton, California died peacefully on February 5, 2020 surrounded by family.

Neal was born on September 28, 1937 at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. He was the only child of Donald and Marie Anderson. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1959, Neal enlisted in the U. S. Army Security Agency. After a year of training in the United States, he spent the next two years in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan. Following his discharge in Oakland, California, he traveled to Los Angeles and joined his fiancée, Janice Hackbart for a trip back to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they were married October 27, 1962. Neal got a job with American Appraisal Company with whom he spent the next 24 years in a variety of capacities and locations. In 1987 he started his own consulting business, specializing in real estate and business valuations. In 2013, after 50 years of appraising he retired to spend more time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jan in 2017 after 54 years of marriage. Neal is survived by his children: Karen Glessner (Robert), Eric (Michelle), Jarrod (Paula), and Nicole Simon (James) and five grandchildren: Michael and Sierra Glessner, Kurt Anderson (Eric), and Magnus and Roxanne Anderson (Jarrod).

A visitation will be held from 4 – 8 PM on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at McAulay & Wallace Mortuary, 902 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92832

