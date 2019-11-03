Neal K. DeGarmo

RACINE - With much sorrow, Mr. Neal K. DeGarmo of Racine, has joined his wife Alayne of 64 years, in Eternal Life, Monday October 14, 2019.

My parents eloped, as minors, and were married in Idaho on their way to start lives in California.

They only had me.

Both Mom & Dad had College Degrees and successful careers. Dad ran for state Assembly twice almost beating an incumbent. He met Presidents Nixon & Reagan.

He was successful, and had two Welding Companies. Pipe Fabrication. Then two Real Estate Companies. Both Mom & Dad were brokers. Mom with a Doctorate in Law. Contracts & Torts.

Lol...Power Couple! Two Gemini's!

I was honored to step up for the last 15 year's as their health declined, and payback all the childhood happiness they gave me.

64 years married.

80 days apart

Forever together again.

Sincerely, their daughter Lynn & family

Funeral services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Ave, Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com