Ned (Nazar) Michael Azarian

March 13, 1947 - October 30, 2019

RACINE - Ned (Nazar) Michael Azarian, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, historian, teacher, vocalist, airport chauffer, voracious reader, dog-sitter, trivia master, and chocolate lover died October 30, 2019 at the age of 72.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Service officiated by Fr. Avedis Kalayjin will be held Monday, November 4th at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beforehand to begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church or a .

In memory of Arshag Azarian, Ned's corneas have been donated to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.

