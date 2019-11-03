Ned Michael (Nazar) Azarian (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Azarian family. I had the..."
    - Mark Reitman
  • "We will miss you Teddy Bear. You always protected us, both..."
    - Luci Baker
  • "What a good man he was. He will be missed by many! My..."
    - Karen Bowman
  • "My condolences to the family and friends."
  • "My deepest sympathies go out to Ned's family and close..."
    - Cory Aber
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
4605 Erie Street
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
4605 Erie Street
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
4605 Erie Street
View Map
Obituary
Ned (Nazar) Michael Azarian

March 13, 1947 - October 30, 2019

RACINE - Ned (Nazar) Michael Azarian, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, historian, teacher, vocalist, airport chauffer, voracious reader, dog-sitter, trivia master, and chocolate lover died October 30, 2019 at the age of 72.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Service officiated by Fr. Avedis Kalayjin will be held Monday, November 4th at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beforehand to begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church or a .

In memory of Arshag Azarian, Ned's corneas have been donated to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Donations