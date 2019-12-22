Nell (Chevis) Krupp

September 4, 1920 - December 14, 2019

APPLETON - Nell (Chevis) Krupp, age 99, peacefully went to soar with the angels on December 14th, 2019.

Nell was born in Racine, on September 4, 1920. During her early years, she worked at Twin Disc, Hamilton Beach and Stevens Electric. Later on in life she worked for the Red Cross Drug Store in Racine. She was united in marriage to Robert Krupp on July 3, 1942, and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2000. Her brother and sister-in-law, Julius (Marge) Chevis of Racine also both preceded her in death.

Nell loved being a mom and a grandma. She is survived by a son, Dan (Margaret) Krupp, Pleasant Prairie; and a daughter, Karen Krupp of Appleton and her partner, John Bolander. Her and Bob lived in lovely Door County for nine idyllic months, then moved to Appleton in 1990. Nell was blessed to have two loving and devoted grandchildren, Andrew Krupp of East Troy and Ross Bolander of Appleton.

Nell loved visiting Northern Wisconsin, especially St. Germain. She loved animals, even the squirrels who raided her bird feeder on a regular basis! She also had a delightfully silly sense of humor, and was a mean card player! Nell was also a wizard at crotchet and knitting and really enjoyed trips to the casino, where she would inevitably win.

Per her request, there will be a private church service for Nell.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at St. Pauls Home, in Kaukauna, where Nell resided for two years after suffering a stroke at 97. Nell lived in her own home until the time of the stroke. She was an amazing woman, and will be missed tremendously.