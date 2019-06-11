Nels M. "Butch" Andersen III

RACINE - Nels M. "Butch" Andersen III, 75, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 8th, following a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; daughter, Kim (Kevin) Jones; of Racine, stepdaughters, Sarah (Gary) Moran, of Salem, WI, Kari Pavia, of Racine, two grandchildren, Haley and Cody; brother, Bob Andersen; and sister, Linda (Mark) Baker, all of Racine.

A celebration of his life will be held, in the funeral home, on Thursday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends can meet with the family, in the funeral home, on Thursday, from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Grace Hospice and Summer Davis for the loving care they extended to Butch in his final days.

