SSgt. Nelson N. Osborne, Sr.

July 3, 1946 - September 4, 2020

NEKOOSA – SSgt. Nelson N. Osborne, Sr., age 74, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center on September 4, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1946 in Moundsville, West Virginia to parents Preston and Hazel (nee. Loew). Nelson proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1967-1968 during the Vietnam War and promoted to Staff Sergeant in 1970. He was honorably discharged in 1972. On June 13, 1970, he married the love of his life, Kathleen "Katie" Muzich, celebrating 50 years this past June. Following his military career, he worked for 30 years at Case-New Holland as a diesel mechanic, retiring at the age of 55.

Nelson was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and loved to ride his ATV. Nelson and Katie loved to travel and would spend weeks at a time in their RV, traveling everywhere in the United States. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family. Nelson will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katie; children, Nelson "Buck" Osborne, Jr. and Angela (Steve) Pfeiffer; grandchildren, Amanda (Micah) Kazikowski, Todd and Austin Osborne, Brooke Pauls, Emily and Rylee Pfeiffer; great-grandchildren, Christian, Kaylee, and Carsen Kazikowski; siblings, Robert (Joann), John (Joanne), Martha Warne, Betty (RL) Martin, Charles (Sharon), Richard (Joan), Tobie (Bob) Cate, James (Barb), Wilma (Walter) Joost, and Joseph (Connie); sisters-in-law, Louise (Melvin) Ford, Mary Ann (Frank) Mollet, and Patricia (Derald) Vant; many other relatives, family and friends.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Skeeter Osborne.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm. Visitation will continue the following day, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11 am – 12 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services and full military honors will immediately follow at 12 pm. Burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on October 26, 2020 at 2 pm.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jamil Tajik Dr. Suhail Allaqaband, Dr. John Crouch, Nurse Practitioner Michelle Bush, and the entire St. Luke's CV ICU Staff for their wonderful care of Nelson.

