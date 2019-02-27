Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas G. Tures. View Sign

Nicholas G. Tures August 16, 1930 - February 20, 2019 Nicholas G. Tures, 88, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Nick was born in Kenosha on August 16, 1930, the son of the late George and Evelyn Tures. On April 14, 1956 Nicholas was united in marriage to Patti Patzman at St. John Nepomuk Church. He was employed by Snap-On Tools for over 48 years. Nick enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, working in his yard, bird watching, collecting beer cans and race cars. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patti; siblings, Georgiane Funk, Larry (Bernie) Tures, Dr. John (Carol) Tures, sister-in-law Mary Tures and brothers-in-law Hank Martinelli and Louis Turco. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Patzman, Mary Sue Drascic, Kay (Jerry) Deschler, Carol Litrenta and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Harry and Marie Patzman, two sisters, four brothers and other close family members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church on the corner of Green and English Streets. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Nepomuk Church or . Special thanks to Kim, Jen and Nancy for their compassionate care of Nick during his journey with Parkinson's Disease. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000



Nicholas G. Tures August 16, 1930 - February 20, 2019 Nicholas G. Tures, 88, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Nick was born in Kenosha on August 16, 1930, the son of the late George and Evelyn Tures. On April 14, 1956 Nicholas was united in marriage to Patti Patzman at St. John Nepomuk Church. He was employed by Snap-On Tools for over 48 years. Nick enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, working in his yard, bird watching, collecting beer cans and race cars. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patti; siblings, Georgiane Funk, Larry (Bernie) Tures, Dr. John (Carol) Tures, sister-in-law Mary Tures and brothers-in-law Hank Martinelli and Louis Turco. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Patzman, Mary Sue Drascic, Kay (Jerry) Deschler, Carol Litrenta and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Harry and Marie Patzman, two sisters, four brothers and other close family members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church on the corner of Green and English Streets. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Nepomuk Church or . Special thanks to Kim, Jen and Nancy for their compassionate care of Nick during his journey with Parkinson's Disease. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com Funeral Home Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine , WI 53402

(262) 639-8000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.