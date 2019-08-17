Nickolas Paros

March 28, 1951 - August 15, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Nickolas Paros passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born in Katerini, Greece, March 28, 1951, son of the late Greg and Penny (Nee: Pouzouklidis) Paros and has been a Racine resident for forty-five years.

On December 26, 1973 he was united in marriage to Irene Plellis. Nickolas was employed at J.I. Case Company for thirty-one years, retiring in 2004. He also owned and operated Nick's General Repair. Nickolas was a longtime member of the KimissisTis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. He always enjoyed traveling back to Greece. Above all he cherished and loved spending time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-five years, Irene; his children, Greg (Rosina) Paros of Ewing, NJ, Peter Paros, Angela Paros, both of Racine; his grandchildren, Niko and Luciana; sisters, Foulla (Jon) Duchac of Racine, Noulli (Athanasio) Eikonomou; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:30 am with Rev. John Ketchum officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers per Nick's request, memorials may be directed to the family so they may establish a cancer research fund.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Aurora ICU, Oncology, and Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

