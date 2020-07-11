1/1
Nicole M. Matter
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nicole M. Matter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA/Formerly of Racine - Nicole Marie Matter, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at Valley Hospital, Las Vegas, following complications from surgery. Born in Racine, WI, November 28, 1984, daughter of Diane (Nee: Palubicki) Matter and Douglas Matter, Nicole was a vibrantly beautiful, intelligent, and adventurous soul.

Nicole earned an associate's degree as a Medical Assistant while in Las Vegas. She continuously strived to better herself with knowledge, experiences, and love. She was an energetic, personable, free-spirit who enjoyed fashion, motorsports, animals, art, nature, fun, family and friends. Nicole was always so full of life, spunky and cheerful. She will be remembered for her positivity, wisdom, and fearlessness.

Surviving are her mother Diane Matter of Sturtevant; her father Douglas (Jan) Matter of Las Vegas; her siblings, Sanford, Anthony (Ashley), Candace, and Maxwell; step-brothers and - sisters, Josh, Jeremy, Lisa, Jessica; nieces and nephews, Romeo, Scarlett, Emmett, and step-nieces, Natalie, Sophia, and Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Daniel (Melissa) Palubicki, Donna (Scott) Hooten, Debra Palubicki, David (Paula) Palubicki, Vickie White, and Mary Jo Matter; cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Betty Palubicki, Douglas and Ruth Matter; her nephew, Nevin Matter, and her cousin, Josh Palubicki.

Relatives and friends may meet the family Sunday, July 12th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Groups of 25 will be observed. Please wear a mask. A time of remembering will follow at 3:00 p.m. and can be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Nicole Matter page, select services, and select live stream. Food will follow at the VFW downtown Racine. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved