Nona M. Kaiser (1967 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
13207 County Road G
Caledonia, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
13207 County Road G
Caledonia, WI
Nona M. Kaiser

April 6, 1967 – September 9, 2019

RAYMOND – Nona Margaret (nee: Bergin) Kaiser, age 52; beloved wife of Jeb M. Kaiser and dear mother of Nika Dominici, Dino Dominici and Chloe Kaiser; passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Monday, September 9, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 am.

Please see Thursday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 11, 2019
