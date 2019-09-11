Nona M. Kaiser

April 6, 1967 – September 9, 2019

RAYMOND – Nona Margaret (nee: Bergin) Kaiser, age 52; beloved wife of Jeb M. Kaiser and dear mother of Nika Dominici, Dino Dominici and Chloe Kaiser; passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Monday, September 9, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 am.

