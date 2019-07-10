Norbert Roman Hegemann

July 1, 1947 - July 7, 2019

Hegemann, Norbert Roman, age 72, of Waterford, was born into eternal life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Norbert was born in Burlington on July 1, 1947, the eldest son of the late Louise (nee. Henningfeld) and Norbert Hegemann.

Norbert fell for his wife, Joan, the first time he saw her. He married her November 3, 1973 and continued to love her fiercely with the utmost honor and respect throughout their 45 years of marriage. Norb and Joan held hands through all the ups and downs that came their way. He passed with peace, dignity, and respect, still holding the hand of the love of his life.

After working at Allis Chalmers and Watlow Gordon, Norb enjoyed having more time figuring things out and fixing things saying, "if it's already broke, you can't break anymore, so don't be afraid to fix it". He also enjoyed waking up early to ponder the day, playing cards, going to lunch with his friends, Bloody Mary's at Dover, traveling the country with his wife and family, first in the Gladiator van and then their truck and camper, rebuilding tractors and other toys, or getting lost on country roads and finding new ways back home.

Nubs loved tinkering around in his shop and always had an open door for anyone who needed help, whether it be on a project or just needed some perspective on life. He made everyone feel welcome, frequently saying, "you're just in time, give me a hand with this, would ya?" He wasn't afraid to ask for help but ultimately helped each of us in more ways than he would ever realize.

He loved his five children and their spouses Craig (Maryann), Denise, Kevin, Michael (Amber), and Cheryl (Tim) unconditionally. A different piece of Dad is in the hearts of all his children and his legacy lives on in each of them. He was already at work passing his extensive knowledge onto the next generation in his grandkids. He had to grumble about the new "equipment" in his shop but loved having the grandkids and their toys there with him. He spent countless hours with Theresa, Craig Jr., John, Maggie, Donavin, Vera, Winnie, and Adeline. From feeding them "Grandpa's Cereal", to putting them on the bus, combing the mice out of their hair, taking them for "walks" on the golf cart, reading them books in his recliner, singing to them, having breakfast together through FaceTime, and teaching them how to work in the shop, Grandpa was always present.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Joan, five children and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Connie (Jim) Schmaling, Shirley (Jack) Corbett, Karen (Kenneth) Kerkman, Gary (Joan), Roger (Dodie), Marvin (Linda), Mark (Ellen) and Greg (Lisa); brothers-in-law Bill Erwin and Bill Schlicting; and by other relatives and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Elmer and Marjorie Ketterhagen, sisters Rosalie and Beverly, nephew Kurt, sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ronald.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Michael Erwin presiding will begin after Saturday's visitation. Burial in the Rochester Cemetery to follow Mass.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy consider sharing a donation that will be given to a charity of the family's choice.

We would like to thank all the people who have loved, supported, and prayed for our family. You continue to bring us peace and comfort during this very difficult time.

