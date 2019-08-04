Noreen Helen Burton

Noreen Helen Burton, nee Loomans, was called by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to her heavenly home on 30 July 2019 at the age of 95.

Noreen was the first born of Christian parents and was the in-home babysitter for her brothers. She graduated from high school with honors and studied piano for ten years. Upon high school graduation, she worked at the courthouse in Portage, Wisconsin. During WWII she and other women from the courthouse worked at the canning factory, taking a bus for a 7:00 p.m. to midnight shift and returning to the courthouse starting at 9:00 a.m. Noreen was active at her church in Portage, as the soloist in the choir, a member of the Walther League, and as a Sunday School teacher.

A loving wife and mother, she married James C. Burton and they were blessed with four children. She loved her children and her job as "Mother," and especially enjoyed canning, cooking, baking, and sewing. And she loved to write poetry. In 2016, Noreen fulfilled her lifelong goal of publishing her poems as Memories in Rhyme. Her church work continued at St. John's Lutheran in Racine, where she sang in the choir, and belonged to the Mission Guild and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, serving as president of both for six years.

Noreen leaves behind brothers, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family wishes to thank the professional staff at The Waterford at Hartford, Hartford Memorial Hospital, and Heartland, into whose skilled hands Mom was placed when she most needed loving care. We truly appreciate your healing and patient attention.

A visitation for Noreen will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Noreen's funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Portage, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. Memorials in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Racine or to The Lutheran Hour Ministries in St. Louis.

Noreen's final words: "Do not mourn for me. I am now in beautiful heaven, waiting for you with Jesus."

