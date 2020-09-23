1/1
Norma E. Garbedian
1933 - 2020
Norma E. GarbedianNee: Ruffolo

August 16, 1933 - September 19, 2020

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Norma E. Garbedian, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020 at her residence. Norma was born in Racine on August 16, 1933, daughter of the late Roger and Marie (nee: Aiello) Ruffolo.

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1951" and was voted Miss St. Catherine's High School her senior year. On August 7, 1954, Norma was united in marriage to Charles Garbedian at St. Lucy Catholic Church, where she was a longtime member. She was employed with Bank One for over twenty years until her retirement in 1998. Norma will be remembered fondly for her great love and devotion to her family.

Norma will be dearly missed by her children, Denise (James) Brennan, Chuck (Darla) Garbedian, Michelle (Daniel) Sheehan; grandchildren, Kelly (David) Arehart, Seamus (Daniela) Brennan, Daniel Brennan, Shane Brennan, Joseph Brennan, Benjamin Garbedian, Christi, Caitlin and Cara Sheehan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2014 and her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Dr. John Bruton.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Published in Journal Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
