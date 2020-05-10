Norma Edwards Our mother, grandmother put in the last piece of her puzzle of life the morning of May 7. Born December 11, 1926. Passed into eternal life May 7, 2020. Norma was born in Racine, Wi., among immigrant families to Christian And Anna (Nielsen) Bay who immigrated from Denmark. She graduated from Park H.S. in 1944. She played violin, liked to travel, including a trip to Europe with her sister June. She worked at Racine Optical and Walkers making life long friends who would get together each month to socialize. She met her Husband, John Thomas Edwards in a motorcycle club that enjoyed travel and adventure. They were married October 28, 1950. Norma raised six children while enjoying golf, square dancing, camping and gardening. She was very involved in her kids' lives including Saturday trips to the YMCA and library, trips to the beach and zoo, 4-h and horse shows. She encouraged personal, social, artistic, and musical development in her kids and was lifelong friends to their friends and family. She later worked in food services at Racine Unified schools until she retired, again making many friends. She was adventurous and industrious, being a multi-accomplisher, took woodworking classes, including projects with her kids like shelving and even making a couple kayaks. She also liked walking and swimming with neighbors and friends. Making sure everyone had enough to eat. Playing cards and scrabble were regular activities with friends and family. After suffering a stroke she moved to live with her daughter Katherine, and her children in the Tisch Mills area of Wisconsin. Although limited in memory they still had adventures. She loved her little dog 'kitty', her constant companion, watching birds and doing puzzles. Digging in the fire pit along with her cat who was a constant companion before her dog. And drinking wine with fruit in it. Further health problems gradually limited her adventures and on "May 5 she rallied to finish her last puzzle." She let go of her earthly body with her husband's ring in her hand, to a new body free from pain and damage. She is proceeded in death by her parents, brothers-Walter, James, and Herman Bay, and sister June Jensen. Her husband, and son-Joseph Edwards. She is survived by sons John and Brian Edwards, daughters Julie Presley, Kathy Hasselman, Mary Edwards, and daughter-in-laws Sherri And Jean (Novine) Edwards. Also grandchildren-Rebecca Edwards, Tony, Mark and Nina Buxton, Max and Danny Edwards, Michael and Sara Hasselman, and great grand children Lauren and Nicolette Roeschen. Norma was fun-loving, social . No drama, if you knew our mother, you'd see the twinkle in her eye and catch her quiet quit wit. She was an extremely kind woman, found good in everything. Gentleness that persisted in spite of the devastating strokes and challenges she had. A truly great woman who will be extremely missed and loved forever, til we see her again. The loss of this gentle woman is indescribable. She's one in a zillion. "Always make the time and priority to those who love you, and not those who you wish loved you." "I don't want to spoil the ending, but everything will be ok" Services are pending until covid restrictions are lifted. Will hold a service in Tisch Mills and Racine . At that time Norma's cremated remains will be placed by her husband in Union Grove, Wi. at the veterans cemetery. Updates when this happens. Thank you to all the people who were so kind to Norma.



