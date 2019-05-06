Norma J. Maccaux (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Norma J. Maccaux

November 3, 1937 – May 1, 2019

RACINE - Norma Jean Maccaux, age 81, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan C. Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. In lieu of memorials, the family would like for you to spend time with your loved ones.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 6, 2019
