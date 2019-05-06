Norma J. Maccaux
November 3, 1937 – May 1, 2019
RACINE - Norma Jean Maccaux, age 81, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan C. Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. In lieu of memorials, the family would like for you to spend time with your loved ones.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com