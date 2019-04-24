Norma Jean Halcsik

May 15, 1932 - April 18, 2019

RACINE - Norma Jean Halcsik, 86, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Racine, on May 15, 1932.

On June 17, 1950 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Martin P. Halcsik Jr. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1997. Mrs. Halcsik was a longtime member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church, the Catholic Women's Club, and her card club with the "girls". But she always said her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her children, Martin (Susan) Halcsik III, Nolene (Michael) Lipor, and Calli (Robert) Schmitt, all of Racine; six grandchildren, Shawn Halcsik, Nicholas (Lili) Lipor, Nathan ((Ingrid) Lipor, Briana Lipor, Jacob (Kristina) Lipor, Samuel (BrieAnna) Schmitt; great-grandchildren, George, Oliver, and awaiting the arrival of Charlotte.

A memorial service, celebrating her beautiful life, will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 26th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

