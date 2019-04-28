Norma Jean Halcsik

May 15, 1932 - April 18, 2019

RACINE - Norma Jean Halcsik, 86, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A memorial service, celebrating her beautiful life, will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 26th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com