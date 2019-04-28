Norma Jean Halcsik (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Norma Jean Halcsik

May 15, 1932 - April 18, 2019

RACINE - Norma Jean Halcsik, 86, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A memorial service, celebrating her beautiful life, will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 26th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 28, 2019
