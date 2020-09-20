1/1
Norma Lorraine Ryan
1926 - 2020
Norma Lorraine Ryan

July 21, 1926 - September 13, 2020

RACINE - Norma L. Ryan, 94, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek.

Norma was born in Pound, WI on July 21, 1926 to the late Edward and Mabel (nee: Prue) Wilson. She was married to John Ryan, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2001.

Norma was the matriarch of the family, devoted to the love and care of her family and her home. She was an excellent cook, baker, and gardener. Most of all, she was widely known for her kindness and generosity.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Susan Koprowski of Plainfield, IL, Kathryn Weimar of Lino Lakes, MN, Joan (Brian) Kopecky of LaGrange, IL; sons, John (James Badem) Ryan of Milwaukee, WI, James (Mary Pat) Ryan of St. Charles, IL, Timothy (Mary) Ryan of Wilmette, IL, David (Becky) Ryan of Middleton, WI; sister, Betty (George) Petry of Menomonee Falls, WI; grandchildren, Elizabeth Koprowski, Patricia Schmoyer, Kathleen Neberz, Kate Long, Molly Colsant, Patrick Ryan, Alexandra Weimar, Eric Weimar, Erin Kopecky, Laurel Kopecky, Sophie Ryan, William Ryan, John C. Ryan and Sam Ryan; great grandchildren, Shay Neberz, Sophie Neberz, Ryan Long, Tyler Long, Alex Long, Finnegan Ryan, Memphis Marks, Louie Colsant and Landon Colsant; and many other family and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband John; sister, Donna; brothers, Ray and Don; granddaughter, Meghan Ryan; grandsons, John, Richard, Jeffrey and Alec Weimar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Parish on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the church from 11 a.m. until time of Mass. Norma will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Parish or Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi has been suggested by the family.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
