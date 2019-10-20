Norma R. Gentile

September 19, 1928 – September 27, 2019

Norma R. Gentile, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 27th in Trinity, Florida.

She was born September 19, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. Norma was the only child of Bert and Phyllis Scherndahl. She was a graduate of Carroll College.

She married Frank R. Gentile of Kenosha, Wisconsin, who predeceased her. Over the years Norma and Frank called many places home, including Madison, Waukesha, and Racine, Wisconsin and Boynton Beach, Florida.

Norma is survived by her five children and their spouses: Susan Anderson (nee Gentile) and John Anderson of Bradenton, FL, Paula Schmidt (nee Gentile) and Doug Schmidt of Lutz, FL, Juliette Johnson (nee Gentile) and Randy Johnson of Racine, WI, Ginny Gentile of Milwaukee, WI, and Ralph Gentile and Jill Gentile (nee McNulty) of Racine, WI.

Family meant everything to Norma. She felt so very blessed to have eight wonderful grandchildren and one great grandchild. They felt equally blessed to call her grandma.

She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, traveling (especially to Italy), and making special birthday cakes for her grandchildren. To her final days, she was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Her family has chosen to honor her life with a private celebration. They are rejoicing that Norma called Jesus her Savior, and that she will spend eternity in heaven.

The family is deeply appreciative of the loving care she received from Gulfside Hospice. To assist other families going through similar circumstances, memorials may be made to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639. www.gulfside.org