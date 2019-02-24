Norman J. Buchmann Sr. April 2, 1952 - February 20, 2019 Of Caledonia, WI, completed Life's journey on Feb 20, 2019. Norm celebrated a full life, founded on hard work, filled with laughter, adventure, unparalleled love for the great outdoors, and an uncanny ability to cheat death. Combined with wit and charm, Norm's ability to recall events in his life, down to the last detail, made him one of the greatest storytellers we've ever known. We will miss him immeasurably. Norm's legacy lives on through his greatest stories still being written by sons, Norm Jr (Jill), Jason (Melissa), and Dan (Joyce), Grandchildren, Maddie, Gabe, TJ, Leah, Victoria, and Elizabeth. Siblings, Jean (Tony), Joyce, and Mary (Steve). Previous chapters in Norm Sr's life, preceded him in death, Parents, Norm and Rose, wife Sandra, and stepson Stew. Services will be held later this Spring.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 24, 2019