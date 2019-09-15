OK PUN CAIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OK PUN CAIN.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

OK PUN CAIN

STURTEVANT – Ok Pun Cain (nee Lee), aka Mama Cain, aka Lee (81), passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 10, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 for a visitation from 1000 a.m. – 1200 p.m. A procession to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.