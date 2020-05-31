Olga Eleanor Brusko 1925 - 2020 Olga Eleanor Brusko, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Olga was born to Anton and Margaret (nee Laursen) Fogsgaard on February 22, 1925. She lived in Racine most of her life and attended Park High School. On October 9, 1948, Olga was united in marriage to John M. Brusko; the two of them were blessed with two sons and 63 cherished years of marriage. Olga worked at Bozell, Jacobs, Kenyon, & Eckhardt (formerly Western Advertising). When the company relocated, Olga commuted from Racine to downtown Chicago daily by train and enjoyed her time spent in the city. She retired as a Vice President after 35 years. Throughout her career, she lovingly raised her two sons and was a dedicated member of Racine Bible Church. She and her husband, John, took many trips to Hawaii where Olga cherished their time together and the beauty of God's creation on display. Olga is remembered by all who loved her for her grace, elegance, strength, and faith. One of Olga's greatest joys in life was the treasured time she spent with her family, such as when she hosted her children and grandchildren each Christmas Day. Olga's deep, lifelong faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her strength and shaped how she loved others. Olga is lovingly survived by her son, David (Nancy) Brusko and their children: Jennifer Edwardsen, Leah (Mike) Rommes, and Benjamin (Lizzie) Brusko; son, James (Mary) Brusko and their children: Michael (Hailey) Brusko and Sarah (Andy) Graf; and her great-grandchildren: William Rommes and Emerson Brusko. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Brusko; parents, Anton and Margaret Fogsgaard; sister, Marie (John) Haun; sister, Ellen (Milton) Falkenrath; and granddaughter, Kimberly Brusko. A graveside funeral service with immediate family was held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. The Brusko family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Mission Creek in Waukesha, WI for their loving care of Olga the past 3 years, as well as the doctors and nurses at Aurora Summit Medical Center and Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Memorials may be directed to Racine Bible Church (Memo line - Missions Fund Ted & Rachel MacKinney), 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue 262-634-3361



