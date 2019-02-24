Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Frickensmith. View Sign

Olga Frickensmith May 14, 1922 - February 11, 2019 Olga Katherine (Federkins) Frickensmith, 96, of Racine, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on February 11, 2019. She was born to John and Dorothy Fedorkevich in Ukraine on May 14, 1922, and immigrated with her parents to America in December of 1923. Olga married William "Bill" Frickensmith on August 30, 1947, in a ceremony at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Kenosha. She was happily married for nearly 67 years before his passing in July of 2014. Olga was a loyal and loving wife and stay-at-home mother who invested heavily in the lives of her four children. Actively involved in a wide variety of charitable church groups at both Saint John’s and Trinity Lutheran Churches, her life reflected the Golden Rule by serving others with acts of selfless Christian charity and putting others before herself. Olga's greatest strength was her steady and unfailing faith in God. This deep faith was demonstrated in tangible deeds, when for example, on two occasions she carried banned bibles to her relatives in Soviet occupied Ukraine during the height of the Cold War, knowing the risks if caught. Olga is survived by her four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Daughter, Cynthia Ann (Pastor Aaron) Wheaton of Terre Haute, Indiana, and their sons, Isaac (Jennie) of Cummings, Georgia; Andrew (Kelly) and their children Rayen, Ahava and Joshua of Temuco, Chile ; son William III and his daughter, Jasmine of Milwaukee; son Lance ( Judy ) of Monticello, Illinois, and their children Leon of Madison, Wisconsin, Destiny and Alia of Champaign, Illinois, and Victor of Monticello, Illinois; son Jon (Joan) and daughters Kaitlyn and Sarah, of Racine, her sister-in-law Yvonne Federkins of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and nieces and nephews. Olga was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Federkins; baby sister, Irene; sister Anne (Donald) Phetteplace; grandson Peter Wheaton; nephew Dan Phetteplace; husband "Bill"; brother Joe Federkins; and many friends. The Ridgewood staff always said she was smiling and a pleasure to be around. She truly was a blessing to know and will be greatly missed this side of heaven. The family wishes to express special thanks to Hospice Alliance and the Trinity Lutheran Care Team. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St, Racine. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, memorial service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Visit



904 E. Rawson Ave.

Oak Creek , WI 53154

