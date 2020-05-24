Olga Nielsen July 28, 1927 – May 17, 2020 RACINE – Olga Iniela (nee: Obuchowski) Nielsen, age 92, passed away peacefully late Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living, where she has resided for the past two years. Olga was born in Racine on July 28, 1927 to the late Conrad and Angeline (nee: Ambrose) Obuchowski. A graduate of Washington Park High School, she went on to earn her nursing degree from from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee. Olga served our community as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Ridgewood Care Center. On November 19, 1949 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Olga was united in marriage with the love of her life, Frank M. Nielsen, who preceded her in death on February 5, 2003. She had been an active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church; the Retired & Involved Nurses Group (RING); St. Luke's Auxiliary; Lincoln Lutheran Harmony Club; Mitchell Elementary Wings tutor; St. Mary's School of Nursing Alumni; and the Rainbow Mixers Schafkopf Card Club. Olga also enjoyed sewing, knitting & crocheting. Above all, Olga was a loving and proud Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and loved spending time with her entire family. Surviving are her children, Susan Campeaux, Christine "Tina" (Michael) Bohn, Frank "Rocky" Nielsen Jr., Nancy (Jim) Bottkol and John (Denise) Nielsen; grandchildren, Michael (Corinna) Wolter, Amy (Sean) Phelps, Kimberly (Ryan) Anderson, Erica (Jeremy) Tidbal, Alyssa (Brandon) Bond; Christopher (Sarah), Brian & Stephanie Nielsen; Lindsay (Jake) Mertz, Daniel ( Laura) Kapellusch, Andrea (Adam) Godson, Kristin (Jeff) Trimberger, and Ashley Masnjak; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh & Madison Wolter; Nolan, Kinsley & Cole Anderson; Samuel, Benjamin & Jackson Phelps ;Heidi, Julie & Megan Mertz; Anthony Nielsen; Kyler & Finley Godson; Malia Kapellusch; Esley & Kylie Tidbal; Courtney & Connor Bond; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to her parents & husband, Olga was preceded in death by her beloved daughter-in-law, Jacque Nielsen; and sisters, Delores (Donald) Anderson, Jeanette (Gerald "Mick") O'Brien and Virginia (Arthur "Bud") Slaasted. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff and caregivers at St. Monica's for the loving care Olga received during her stay. Private services celebrating Olga's life will be for her family at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In recognition of Olga's challenges with her eyesight in recent years, memorials to "Wisconsin Talking Book & Braille Library" (813 W. Wells St. Milwaukee, WI 53233) have been suggested. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.