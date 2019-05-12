Olive M. "Ollie" WeberNee: LeClair

October 5, 1928 - May 1, 2019

RACINE - Olive M. "Ollie" Weber, age 90, passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Olive was born in Two Rivers, WI on October 5, 1928, daughter of the late Frank and Irene (nee: Frasch) LeClair.

On September 4, 1950, Olive was married to the love of her life, Richard E. Weber. They shared fifty-five beautiful years together before Richard preceded her in death November 18, 2005. In her younger years Ollie was employed with In-Sink-Erator, waitressed at DeMark and DeRose's bars and later worked third shift with at SC Johnson for fifteen years. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, a former member of St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the VFW and Navy Mothers and she volunteered many years with the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. Above all, Ollie will be best remembered for her volunteer work, card parties, crossword puzzles and her great love for her family.

Olive will be dearly missed by her children, Teresa (Tom) O'Connell, Daniel (Pamela) Weber, Charles (Julie) Weber, Janice (Michael) O'Laughlin, Andrew Weber (Renee Michna); grandchildren, Kaitlin (Andrew) Bohacek, Brian O'Connell, Mystical (Edwin) Listrom , Anthony (Isa) Weber, Jacob Weber, Kimberly (John) Sedeska, Karl (Sara) Weber, Adam Weber, Matthew Weber, Jessica (Mike) Storck, Casey (Patrick) Jenkins; twelve great grandchildren, Keegan and Kylan Listrom, Brandon, Sophie , Claire, Anna and Jack Sedeska, Harper and Brooks Bohacek, Emmet and Ollie Jenkins, and Wesley Storck; brother Tommy LeClair; sister Eileen Mosuch, Roy Vigue and in-laws Marge LeClair, Rosie LeClair and Claude Richmond; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Ollie was also preceded in death by her son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Kathleen Weber; siblings, Mary Jane (Donald) Nejedlo, Charles Le Clair, Eugene LeClair, Margaret (Melvin) Behrendt, Rosemary Richmond, Louis LeClair, Jimmy (Katie) LeClair , Patsy (George) Schwerma, Frank Jr. LeClair; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Rose Weber; sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, Celia LeClair, Bill Mosuch, Shirley Vigue, Lillian (Al) Monka, Grace (Ben) Horner, Marion (Austin) Jacobs, John (Helen) Weber, Mark (Mary) Weber and Tom Weber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Friday May 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard O'Leary officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:0pm. and Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

The family extends a special thank you to MaryAnn O'Laughlin; Home Instead staff: Kim, Joan, Barb, Maria, Reanna, Nette and Amy; Ascension Home Health: Amanda and Cathy; Ascension Hospice: Liz, Carrie, Paul, and Heidi; Dr. Litza and Dr. Fox along with the nursing staff who cared for her during her final days at Ascension All Saints for all of their loving and compassionate care. Memorials to St. Rita's Parish.

