RACINE - Orvin J. Oesau, age 89, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Alma, Wisconsin, October 17, 1929, son of the late Jacob and Selma (Nee: Michaels) Oesau. On June 24, 1958 he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Johnson who preceded him in death, July 4, 2013. Orvin was employed by J.I. Case Company for twenty-nine years, retiring in 1991, and belonged to their “20 Year Club.” More than anything it was time spent with his family that he treasured the most. He will be dearly missed by his children, Kathleen (Bob) Allen, Heidi (Bernie) Poulsen, Suzanne Oesau (Lori Mehleis); daughter-in-law, Debra Oesau; grandchildren, Genevieve Langford, Jacob (Lori) Oesau, Pollyanna (Adam) Skalecki, Hannah (Tylor) Frievalt, Nina (Dave) McCoy, Ryan (Maggie) Poulsen; great-grandchildren, Ciayra Ray, Renee, Jacob Jr., and Lilly Oesau, Ryder and Reece Skalecki, Hayden McCoy, Clayton and Truett Frievalt; great-great grandson, Keegan Ray-Bernal; sisters and brothers, Helen Borchardt, Kathleen Petrusich, Irma Clope, Ellen (Larry) Brandt; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Don Browers, Dale (Sue) Johnson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son, Victor; great grandson, Lamont Mykle Langford; sister, Margaret Browers; and brother, Edward. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 80 dv3 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orvin J. Oesau.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019