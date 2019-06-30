Oryne R. Flatten(Nee: Neels)

July 23, 1919 - June 27, 2019

SURPRISE, AZ-FORMERLY OF RACINE - Oryne R. Flatten, age 99, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence in Surprise, AZ.

She was born in Racine, July 23, 1919, daughter of the late William and Hannah (Nee: Hansen) Neels. Oryne was a lifelong Racine resident until 2016 when she moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Surprise, AZ. She loved the sunshine!

On July 12, 1941 at Grace Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Edwin C. Flatten who preceded her in death, March 9, 1988. In her younger years she owned and operated a fabric shop. Oryne was a former member of Atonement Lutheran Church and current member of Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church in Arizona. She served as past President of the Homemaker Club and Vice President of the Woman's Club of Racine. Most of all she cherished time with her family and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn (James) Eisenhut of Surprise, AZ; her two grandchildren, Mark (Heather) Eisenhut of Cave Creek, AZ, Ross Eisenhut of Racine; her two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Addison; other relatives and dear friends who fondly called her "Grandma." In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

