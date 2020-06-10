Pamela A. McCarthy
1960 - 2020
Pamela A. McCarthy

September 22, 1960 - June 3, 2020

Pamela A. McCarthy, 59, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on September 22, 1960, she was the daughter of James "Pat" and Jean (nee Madden) McCarthy. She was a life-long resident of the Burlington area.

Pamela worked as a newspaper binder for the Hi-Liter. She was known as "Mom" in the SFB Motorcycle Club. She was a very creative person who enjoyed drawing, gardening and her animals.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Jean Thiele; life companion, Jock Lust; siblings, Tammy (Donald) Noble, Scott (Jenny) McCarthy and Mary Jane McCarthy; nephews, Shawn Noble, Nick Crandall and Jarrett McCarthy; and niece, Jordan McCarthy. She is further survived by many close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Patrick McCarthy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.

A Celebration of Life for Pamela will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
