Pamela Anne Bowen

March 28, 1948 - June 15, 2020

RACINE - Pamela Anne (nee: McDaniel) Bowen, 72, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 with her family by her side at her residence.

She was born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1948, the daughter of the late Derrald and Nancy (nee: Massino) McDaniel. Pamela was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee, and of the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. On July 1st, 1972, she was united in marriage to Donald W. Bowen. Pamela had a wonderful career as a teacher in Racine Unified for 38 years, working at several schools; Caddy Vista Elementary, Stephen Bull Fine Arts where she was the coordinator/ drama teacher and Starbuck Middle School, where she retired from teaching History, English, and directing plays and musicals. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Pamela enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, reading, playing games, music and the arts, watching game shows, QVC, Betty Boop, and loved her many visits to Lake Poygan and Disney World.

Above all else Cam and Chels were the apples of her eye. We could not have asked for a more loving, caring, fun, generous, supportive, and devoted, wife, mom and grandma.

Surviving are her husband, Donald, daughter, Heather (William) Lopp; grandchildren, Cameron and Chelsea, brothers; Patrick (Mary) McDaniel, Timothy (Diane) McDaniel, and Terrence McDaniel, brother-in-law, David (Cheryl) Bowen, and her mother-in-law, Marjorie Bowen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Chris McDaniel, and her father-in-law, Donald M. Bowen.

Memorial visitation for the public will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please use the Marquette Street church parking lot to enter and exit.

Guests wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to wear masks.

Pamela's private memorial service will then take place at 12 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. The service may be viewed live or will be available after the service on Sturino Funeral Home website, under Pamela's obituary on the funeral home website.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479