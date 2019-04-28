Patricia A. Church

December 31, 1934 - April 25, 2019

LA CROSSE - Patricia A. Church, 84 of Warrens, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

She was born on December 31, 1934 to Harvey and Margaret (Schnieder) West at home in Dane County. She was a member of the Rochester Agriculture High School Graduating Class of 1952. In 1950, Patricia was united in marriage to Arlie C. Church in Rochester, WI. The West family had established a drapery business, as a young girl, Patricia was taught by her parents the art of sewing, specifically drapes. Throughout her lifetime, she took great pride in being an accomplished seamstress. Working for the Downey duck farm as well as in the laundry department at the Burlington Hospital were a few of the outside jobs, Pat had taken. With eight children to be raised, the Church household was filled with the hustle and bustle of raising a large family and Pat loved being surrounded by them. She ran a tight ship, strict at times, but always loving, making sure that her children were all raised with the loving assurance of the Lord as their Savior and catholic church community around them. So very proud of the legacy of love, Arlie and herself had created. Pat loved showing off her family tree picture table, where every family member was accounted for with a picture, whether it was over a game of cards, rolling the Yahtzee dice, a visitor grabbing a cup of coffee or just for the two of them to enjoy every day. Her family was never too far from her mind and always close to her heart. She loved spending time outdoors; hunting and fishing with her boys, although never getting that "12 pointer", she just simply enjoyed taking in the beauty of nature. She loved flowers of all kinds and her flower beds were a place she could go to dig in the dirt while finding peaceful renewal of her spirit. Watching her grandchildren grow, the flowers blooming and the hummingbirds at the feeders were a few of countless cherished moments, Pat held dear to her heart. A testament of a beautiful life lived.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arlie of Warrens, children, Linda (John) DeGroot of Chippewa Falls, WI Connie (Kevan) Rusk of Burlington, WI, Mike Church of Bloomer, WI, Julie (Steve) Norgelos of Paris, WI, Kay (Dave) Lorenz of Hazelhurst, WI, Joe (Jess) Church of Bloomer, WI, Mary (Kevin) McNamara of Kansasville, WI and Shelby Church of Kansasville, WI, 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sisters, Dorothy (Hubert) Pezzi, Beverly (Jim) Mutter, Adele (Bob) Gunderson, Theresa (Hank) Hoffman, a brother-in-law, Bill Martin, 3 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Colleen Martin.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parrish at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the at The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM at that time there will be funeral procession to the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

