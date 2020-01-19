Patricia A. LyonsNee: Redmond

RACINE - Patricia A. Lyons, age 79, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Patricia was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, daughter of the late William and Esther (nee: Mohr) Redmond.

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1958". Patricia earned her nursing degree in 1961 from Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. On November 4, 1965, Patricia was united in marriage to David P. Lyons at St. Edmund's Catholic Church in Philadelphia, PA. Pat's extensive nursing career of over fifty years started in Europe, and continued in Philadelphia, at St. Luke's in Racine, St. Catherine's in Kenosha, with Home Healthcare, and lastly at Transitional Living Services TLS before retiring in 2004. She was a dedicated member of Al-Anon, where she greatly influenced many lives. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Pat will be best remembered for her great love for her family.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of fifty five years, David; children, Shawn Lyons, Deb Lyons, Michael (Melissa) Comstock) Lyons; grandchildren, Tina Lyons, Mack Lyons, Abbie LaFever, Mark (Ashley Majors) Quinn ; great-grandchildren, Na'eem and McKenna; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kelly and Eileen (Walter) Sidorsky; nieces nephews, other relatives friends and longtime friend Judy Ann Feketi .

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday January 23, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to AA or Alanon have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to all the staff at Brookside and Froedtert South for all of their loving and compassionate care.

