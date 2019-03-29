RACINE - Patricia A. Schroeder, age 80, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Bay at Waters Edge. She was born April 13, 1938 in Racine. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and a sister. She will be missed by her four sons, Paul (Sue), William (Sharon), Steve, and Rich and her four grandchildren. Private services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of The Bay at Waters Edge for their care over the many years. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 29, 2019