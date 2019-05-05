Patricia A. Turner

KANSASVILLE- Patricia A. Turner, 61, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Ascension Hospital.

She was born to Marvin and Hildegard in Michigan. Patricia was an employee of InSinkErator. Patricia was a passionate animal lover and devoted her life to Schutzhund dog training. She was known for rehabilitating problem dogs.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carol Jean Bailey.

Per her request, memorials can be made in her honor to Wildlife In Need Center, W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.

A special thank you is extended to Dr. Ryan Engel and his staff from Wheaton Franciscan Cancer Center for the kind and compassionate care shown to Patricia. Heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. LeeAnne Sherrod, D.V.M. and staff from Mukwanago Animal Hospital for always helping to care for her beloved animals.

