Patricia ""Patti"" Ann Esson-Lunde

1952 - 2020

RACINE - Patricia Ann (nee: Erickson) Esson-Lunde, 67, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Racine on August 29, 1952, the daughter of the late Harry and Marion (nee: Bohn) Erickson. Patti was united in marriage to Jeff Lunde on October 9, 2010. She earned her Associates Degree in Fashion Merchandising. Patti worked as an Inventory Parts Analyst for Case IH Corporation for 36 years, retiring in 2011. She was always the life of the party that could light up a room with her smile; especially when cheering on the Packers.

Surviving are her husband, Jeff; daughters, Rhyanna Kaufman, and Sammi (Kyle) Marinac; beloved granddaughters, Lilie and Piper Marinac; sisters, Susan Eldridge, and Debbie (Dan) Smith, brother, Randy (Rev. Margaret) Erickson; mother-in-law, Sharan Lunde; sisters-in-law, Kristin Salvhus, and Diane Norante; nieces, Katie Recupero and Becca Thellefsen and their families. She is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives, many special friends and Buca.

Patti was preceded in death by Craig Esson, Bill Eldridge, Tom Marinac, Carson Lunde, and Ruppie.

In keeping with Patti's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held.

