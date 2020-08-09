1/1
Patricia Ann "Patti" (Erickson) Esson-Lunde
1952 - 2020
RACINE - Patricia Ann (nee: Erickson) Esson-Lunde, 67, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Racine on August 29, 1952, the daughter of the late Harry and Marion (nee: Bohn) Erickson. Patti was united in marriage to Jeff Lunde on October 9, 2010. She earned her Associates Degree in Fashion Merchandising. Patti worked as an Inventory Parts Analyst for Case IH Corporation for 36 years, retiring in 2011. She was always the life of the party that could light up a room with her smile; especially when cheering on the Packers.

Surviving are her husband, Jeff; daughters, Rhyanna Kaufman, and Sammi (Kyle) Marinac; beloved granddaughters, Lilie and Piper Marinac; sisters, Susan Eldridge, and Debbie (Dan) Smith, brother, Randy (Rev. Margaret) Erickson; mother-in-law, Sharan Lunde; sisters-in-law, Kristin Salvhus, and Diane Norante; nieces, Katie Recupero and Becca Thellefsen and their families. She is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives, many special friends and Buca.

Patti was preceded in death by Craig Esson, Bill Eldridge, Tom Marinac, Carson Lunde, and Ruppie.

In keeping with Patti's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
