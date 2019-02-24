Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Goetzl) Panyk. View Sign

RACINE - Patricia Ann Panyk, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 86, passed away at St. Monica’s Memory Care on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She is now with the Lord in his eternal home. Patricia was born in Shell Lake, WI, to Roy and Marie (Nee: Peters) Goetzl on June 16, 1932. She graduated from Shell Lake High School as a salutatorian in 1950. Furthering her education she graduated from Misericordia School of Nursing on September 29, 1953 in Milwaukee. Patricia married the love of her life, Dr. Eugene Panyk in 1954 and moved to Racine. He preceded her in death, March 2, 2008. On May 29, 2010 she married Paul Simonds. Patricia worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in maternity for many years. She was last employed at Siena Center until her retirement. Along the way she had her own five children whom she loved with all her heart. Her passion was sewing. She made most if not all her children’s clothes. In 1978 she opened The Monogram Shop in Racine. She also loved to play golf, play cards, and visit with friends. Most of all she devoted her life to and loved her children and family. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church and served as President of the Diabetes Association. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Paul; her daughters, Beth (Robert) Kloes of Seymour, Dr. Mary Panyk (Edward) Oshiro of Racine, Karen (Kenneth) Larsen of Pewaukee; 6 grandchildren, Allison (Matt) Marcks, Holly (Andy) Case and Vincent (Crystal) Kloes, Lindsey (Jerry) Parenteau, Chase Oshiro, Sarah Larsen; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Conner Marcks, Dillon and Samuel Case, Daniel and David Parenteau; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and first husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Vincent; daughter, Tricia; and brothers, Gordon, Donald, and Duane. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. Memorials to St. Monica’s Memory Care or to St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church have been suggested. A special thank you to the caregivers at St. Monica’s for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



