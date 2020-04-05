Patricia Ann Petersen

November 3, 1937 - March 31, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patricia Ann Petersen, 82, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

She was born in Racine on November 3, 1937, the daughter of the late James and Estelle (nee: Pacamore) Molnar. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School.

On May 16, 1981 she married Erik Walter Petersen. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2012.

Pat loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Kelly (Terry) Hamand of Racine, Jill (Dan) Smith of Fayette, OH, Jay (Kim) Keleske of Racine; her grandchildren, Tracy, Jeremy, Jennifer, Stefanie, Zachary and Erin; her 13 great grandchildren ; her brother, Josey Wales of Colorado; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Drier and her former husband and father of her children, Joseph C. Keleske.

A private service with her family will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in Pat's name have been suggested the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Pat's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and entire staff at Ridgewood Care Center for the loving attention she received while under their care.

