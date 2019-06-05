Patricia Ann Pierce

October 25, 1943 - June 2, 2019

RACINE – Patricia Ann Pierce, 75, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2019.

Patricia was born in Milwaukee to the late Elmer and Rosaria "Sadie" (nee Zingara) on October 25, 1943. She was employed by the Health Care Network as a Medical Assistant for many years retiring in 2010.

Patricia was a kind, gentle and likable person. She liked to get together with her friends for breakfast and to play bingo or Sheep's Head. She liked to make other people laugh and she loved to dance. She was a faithful and active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. She volunteered for the church and was a member of their Woman's Club. Patricia appreciated traveling in the United States and abroad. Most of all, she appreciated hanging out with her grandchildren.

Patricia will be dearly missed by her children: Bonnie (Curt) Pearce, Eugene Sytek, Matthew (Karen) Sytek, Lisa (Dean) Winiarski, and Karen (Greg) Picazo; grandchildren: Hannah, Melanie, Jeremy, Allison, Eric, Shawn, Tyler, Jacob and Isabella; sister, Connie (Jerry) Blazek; brother, Tom (Joanne) Pierce; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Michael Sytek on February 26, 1983.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Patricia will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 3:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. A private family service of committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorial donation may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

