Patricia Ann Pierce (1943 - 2019)
  "Please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences at this..."
  "May God bless you all, as your Mom is lying in His loving..."
    - Karen Barkow
    - Karen Barkow
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Patricia Ann Pierce

October 25, 1943 - June 2, 2019

RACINE – Patricia Ann Pierce, 75, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2019.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Patricia will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 3:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. A private family service of committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorial donation may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 6, 2019
