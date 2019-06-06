Patricia Ann Pierce

October 25, 1943 - June 2, 2019

RACINE – Patricia Ann Pierce, 75, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2019.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Patricia will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 3:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. A private family service of committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorial donation may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Homer

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361