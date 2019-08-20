Patricia "Patty" Berger

February 6, 1946 - August 14, 2019

Berger, Patricia "Patty" Ann, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander, WI.

Patty was born on February 6, 1946 in Burlington, WI, to Andrew and Gwendolyn (nee. Plucker) DeGrave. She lived in Waterford, WI for 50 years before she relocated to Rhinelander, WI to continue her career.

Born of Irish and Norwegian heritage, Patty was a loving woman, always selfless and giving to others, yet strong and sassy. She worked over 20 years at HyPro, Inc. as a talented machinist, a profession she truly loved. One of her passions was gardening and it showed in her parklike yard and extensive flower and vegetable gardens. She also liked to be busy in the kitchen whether by cooking, baking or seasonal canning. Her creations, both inside and outside of the home, were truly amazing and something she would want to be remembered by.

Most of all, she loved her family and friends. Having lived in Waterford for the better part of her life, she lived her remaining 23 years in the Northwoods of WI, turning friends into family in both places.

Patty is survived by her two sons: Derek (wife, Pamela) and Clinton; beloved granddaughter: Alexandra and her daughter-in-law Brenda Cox, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Gilbert and Gerald.

Visitation will be held on Thursday August 22, 12-12:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 1 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the "Berger" family to be distributed as per Patricia's wishes.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family

