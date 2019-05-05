Patricia Bowers Graham

September 19, 1937 - May 1, 2019

Age 81, of Mount Pleasant passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her residence.

Patricia was born September 19, 1937. She as adopted by Earl and Kathryn (nee Mills) Bowers. Patricia's early life was spent in Racine where she graduated from St. Catherine's High School. Following High School, she attended and graduated from Alverno College, with a master's degree in Psychology. On May 24, 2002 she was united in marriage to William Graham. They resided between Mt. Pleasant and Sunland, CA. Patricia worked at home while the children were young, modeled for Boston Store, conducted several non-smoking clinics, ran a daycare center for small children, taught college psychology and later taught elementary school.

Patricia loved working on crossword puzzles and was an avid Scrabble player.

Patricia is survived by her husband Bill, Children: Kathryn (Mark) Stiefel, Julie Bender, John (Lonni) Kurt, Kenneth (Michelle) Kurt and Patrick Kurt, also 2 children by marriage Derek and Debbie, 16 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Mary Bowers and her first husband Kenneth Kurt, the father of her children, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Nurses and Aides at Heartland Hospice for all their care and compassion.

The family has suggested that memorials be made to Heartland Memorial Fund.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Robert's Bellarmine Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, from 10:00AM until 10:45AM, at the church. Burial will follow the service at The Calvary Cemetery in Racine.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com