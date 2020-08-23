Patricia Ferraro

May 10, 1930 - August 21, 2020

RACINE, WI - Patricia Mae Ferraro (nee: Schneider), 90, died at Ascension St Mary's Hospital in Racine, WI on August 21, 2020. She was born to Lloyd and Eleanor Schneider (nee: Brandt) in Racine on May 10, 1930.

Pat graduated from William Horlick High School, in Racine, class of 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Louis J Ferraro in Racine on September 23, 1950.

Lou and Pat first opened a pizza place in La Crosse, WI in 1955. Then they opened other pizza restaurants in the area. In 1969 Lou and Pat opened the first Ferraro's Pizza in Racine, eventually expanding to other locations in Racine. Although ownership changed hands in 1994 when they retired, the Ferraro's Pizza in the Georgetown neighborhood of Racine is still in operation today.

As a member of the St Rita's church choir for many years, she was honored to sing solos at masses and was the soloist the church selected to sing at church funerals and weddings.

Pat was a very friendly outgoing person. She had a strength of spirit not often seen. Along the way Pat was a member of the Christian Woman's Club, a Pacemaker's Counselor, a member of the Wisconsin Restaurant Assoc. Over the years, she also participated in swim aerobics, golfing, hand stitchery and had a doll collection. She was a big Brewers and Packers fan. And of course, Pat was an ardent spectator at all her kids' sporting and school events.

In 1996 Pat was crowned Ms. Senior Wisconsin and represented Wisconsin in the national Ms. Senior America Pageant in Biloxi, Mississippi. Also, during her senior years, as part of a modeling agency, she modeled for print ads part time throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Through it all, family life was most important to her.

A quote from her from 1996: "I still look for the beauty in the smallest things. It takes courage to stand up for our convictions and follow our dreams, but a courageous life is a full life."

Pat will be dearly missed by her children: Dan, Dave, Sue (Mitch) Blada, Jeanne (Tom) Jirasek, Tony (Karen); Grandchildren: Tifanie, Tara, Zach, Nina, Drew, Cody, Jeabet; Greatgrandchildren: Cyreel, Taelor, Bryston, Austin, Liam, Elena, Aria; Brother in law and sister in law Tony and Jeanne Ferraro; sister in law Helen Ferraro; nieces Terri, Gina, Rose, Barbara, Kathy, Elaine, Marianne, Caroline; nephews Mike, Joe; other relatives; good friends at Fountain Hills Apartments.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Lou in 2013; parents Lloyd and Eleanor; Father in law and mother in law Joe and Carmella Ferraro; brother in law and sister in law Frank and Mary Ferraro; brother in law Ralph Ferraro.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Contributions to research for Cancer and Heart disease are suggested. Please visit the funeral home website to post condolences. https://www.draeger-langendorf.com/

A special thank you to Dave Ferraro for being her helper these past several years. And thank you to oncologist Dr Hassan, the staff at the Ascension St Mary's Racine Cancer Care Center and all the other doctors, nurses and staff who cared for her.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com4600 COUNTY LINE RD