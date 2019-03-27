Patricia H. Bahrs August 12, 1931 - March 23, 2019 RACINE – Patricia H. Bahrs, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Pat was born in Racine on August 12, 1931 to Albert and Helen (nee, Rossman) Miller. She married Clifford Bahrs who preceded her in death. Pat was a homemaker and loved to cook and play cribbage with her friends. She was a collector of Wind Chimes. Survivors include her children, Butch (Faye) Bahrs, Brad (Toni) Bahrs and Kim (Jack) LaPoint; grandchildren, Jeff Bahrs, Chris Bahrs, Shane Bahrs, Bronson Bahrs, Rick Bahrs, Traci Huber, Nynette Ochoa, Brittney Bahrs, Nicholas Bahrs, Sean McCloskey and Chad McCloskey; many great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Helen Miller. Pat is also survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Randy Bahrs. Funeral service for Pat will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 27, 2019