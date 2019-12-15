Patricia Joan Reich(Nee Jacobson)

March 6, 1948 - December 10, 2019

NORTH CAPE - Patricia passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Ascension Hospital.

She was born on March 6, 1948 at St. Luke's Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin, daughter of Eugene and Alice Jacobson.

Pat attended North Cape Grade School and Waterford High School. She lived in North Cape until her marriage to Charles Reich in 1978. They moved to Sturtevant where they lived for 20 years. In 1999 Charles and Patricia moved back to the homestead in North Cape. Many happy times were shared.

She worked at Franksville Veterinary Clinic for Dr. Lynn, Porter's of Racine and King Ehrlich Real Estate. Pat worked at east side Milwaukee record shops, Three Doors Down and the Moreway stores. After that, she began her job at Nestle Confectionary in Burlington, where she was employed for 27 years.

Pat loved her family and usually had a camera with her to capture memories. She enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and to the cabin in Dunbar. She enjoyed cooking, making photo albums and keeping the house and yard ready for company.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Alice Jacobson, parents in law Dick and Elaine Reich, step mother in law June Reich. Brothers in law Norman Rybka, Patrick Neuman, Richard Reich II and Nephew Tom Jacobson.

Pat is survived by her husband Charles, brother in law William, Brothers Curtiss (Lynette), Keith (Beth), sisters Laurel Rybka and Judy Neuman. Nephews Eric, Ryan, Brett, Paul, Loren and nieces Ann, Nancy, Julie, Emmy, Katie and Kristen and 22 great-grand nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH 2644 124th St. (Hwy 45 & W. Five Mile Rd.) from 11am until the time of a memorial service celebrating Pat's life at 1pm. Private family burial at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later time.

The family wishes to thank her doctors and nurses at Aurora Cancer Center, Aurora Hospice at Home and Ascension Hospital and the Wind Lake Fire & Rescue for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorials to the or to North Cape Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Heritage

heritagefuneral.com

414-321-7440